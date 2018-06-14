5-star visits Clemson, gets offer he was waiting for

Clemson extended an offer to one of the country’s top 2020 prospects this week in Seattle (Wash.) Garfield five-star defender Sav’ell Smalls.

Smalls visited Clemson on Tuesday and Wednesday with his father and picked up the offer while on campus.

“It feels great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “That’s definitely one I’ve been waiting for and I finally got it on top of a great experience, so I’m just grateful for it.”

Smalls (6-4, 230) owns over 20 offers in total. He is listed as a defensive end by ESPN and Rivals, while 247Sports lists him as a linebacker.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall offered him as a D-end.

“Coach Venables and Ski asked me where a Clemson offer ranks among the rest of mine, and I asked if that means it’s official and they said yeah,” Smalls said of how he found out about the offer.

What did Smalls hear from Venables and Hall during the visit?

“That I fit the Clemson way, the defense, they can’t wait to get me back down there and to stay in touch as much as we can,” Smalls said.

Smalls has a lot of respect for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“I love him and the staff,” Smalls said. “They really made my dad and I feel like family and obviously it’s proven they know what they’re doing.”

Smalls has an impressive offer list that features Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Stanford, Southern Cal and now Clemson, among other schools.

He hopes to narrow down his recruitment shortly after his upcoming junior season, and says that the Tigers have staying power.

“They’ll definitely be a contender for me through the whole process,” he said.

Smalls is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Washington and No. 3 overall prospect for the 2020 class.

After wrapping up his time at Clemson, Smalls headed to Georgia for a visit. He plans to check out Alabama next week and then make trips to Florida, Florida State, Oregon and Washington in July.