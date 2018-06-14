Clemson offers 4-star ATH after Swinney Camp

Mount Juliet (Tenn.) 2020 four-star athlete Reggie Grimes II announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday evening.

Grimes (6-5, 210) participated in the final workout of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday morning.

“Had a great camp today and I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Grimes, a rising junior, has a double-digit offer total that includes LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Tennessee among others.

His father is former Alabama defensive lineman Reggie Grimes, who also briefly played with the New England Patriots.