In-state LB returns to Clemson, closing in on decision

Swansea (S.C.) 2019 linebacker Greg Williams picked up an offer from Clemson on Friday, June 8, following his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp two days earlier.

Williams (6-3, 235) then returned to Clemson with his father for a more comprehensive visit this past Thursday, when he was able to tour the campus, check out the players’ dorms and locker room, watch a camp workout and spend time with the coaching staff.

“I enjoyed it a lot really,” he said of the visit, “especially talking to Coach Swinney.”

Williams said he spoke with Clemson’s head coach for about an hour.

“He was excited about me and for coach (Brent) Venables to shape me into a good player and leader,” Williams said.

Venables conveyed Clemson’s offer to Williams last week after being very impressed by his camp showing.

Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach reaffirmed his interest to Williams during the return visit.

“He would love to get the opportunity to work with me and show me how good I can be,” Williams said.

Clemson became the second Power Five offer for Williams, who has an offer from Missouri and schools such as UCF, East Carolina, Marshall, Georgia State and Coastal Carolina.

Williams told The Clemson Insider that he plans to make his commitment decision “by this month.”

He doesn’t have any more visits planned as of now, and said Clemson is “in the top” of his list.

“The atmosphere is amazing,” Williams said, “and the people are so passionate about their craft whether it’s a coach, player or student.”

