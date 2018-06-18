In-state kicker commits to Clemson

Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud 2019 kicker Jonathan Weitz announced his verbal commitment to Clemson on Monday night via social media.

Weitz received a preferred walk-on offer from the Tigers back in April.

“Thank you to the Clemson coaches, Coach Swinney, Coach Elliott, and Coach Pearman who made me feel so welcomed and truly a part of the Clemson Family,” Weitz wrote in a Twitter post. “I cannot express the excitement I have saying that I am 100% committed to Clemson University.”

Weitz competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2017 when he was one of three underclassmen selected to kick in front of Swinney at Death Valley. He returned to Clemson for the Wake Forest game last season and also visited Clemson for its junior day in March.

In addition to Clemson, Weitz had preferred walk-on offers from Tulane and South Florida.

Weitz was named to The Post and Courier’s All-Lowcountry Football Team following his junior season in 2017. He is ranked as the No. 62 kicker in the country according to the Chris Sailer Kicking rankings.