4-star DE on Clemson visit: 'I loved it from every standpoint'

For the second straight summer, four-star defensive end Chantz Williams visited Clemson to participate in a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The class of 2020 standout from Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf competed at the second session of the camp last week from June 12-14.

“I loved it from every standpoint,” Williams told TCI.

What was the highlight of the experience for the 6-foot-4, 212-pound prospect?

“Really was getting coaching from the coaches at Clemson and learning more about the university,” Williams said.

The importance Clemson places on not only athletics, but also academics, left an impression on Williams.

“The academic part of Clemson really stood out to me,” he said. “They really showed me that they are just as committed to the classroom as they are the field.”

Over the course of his three days on campus, Williams got to know defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who was named Clemson’s 10th full-time assistant coach back in January.

“I like him,” Williams said. “He definitely knows what he’s doing and I like the way he coaches. He helped me a lot during the camp.”

Williams, who received an offer from Clemson in December, drew plenty of compliments about his camp performance from Hall.

“He was telling me that he likes the way I play and my pass-rush game is very good,” Williams said, “and that he just wants to see how I do in the run game.”

In addition to Clemson, Williams has earned offers from Florida State, Florida, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and others.

The rising junior said he doesn’t have any favorites right now, but plans to narrow down his college choices after the upcoming season. He feels Miami, Florida, Clemson and Georgia are showing the most interest at this time.

It’s still relatively early in his recruiting process, but the Tigers have put themselves in a good position according to Williams.

“I like that Clemson is an all-around program,” he said. “They work with your character, grades and performance on the field.”

Williams worked out for Georgia before camping at Clemson and plans to camp at Miami next month.

As a sophomore last season, Williams was credited with 50 total tackles including 17 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 weak-side defensive end and No. 123 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!