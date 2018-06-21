Clemson offers talented 2019 safety

Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2019 safety Ray Thornton has received an offer from Clemson.

Thornton (6-2, 195) announced the news via social media Thursday night.

“Beyond Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Thornton competed during the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp last week and also camped at Clemson last summer.

In addition to Clemson, he holds power conference offers from Auburn, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Thornton tallied 44 tackles and a pair of interceptions as a junior last season.

He was teammates with Clemson receiver Justyn Ross at Central High School.

