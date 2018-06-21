Will Clemson expand Death Valley?

Dan Radakovich said Wednesday Clemson is looking into some avenues that could create some premium opportunities in the future to Clemson Memorial Stadium.

The Clemson athletic director said they are happy with the 80,000-plus fans they get into Death Valley on fall Saturday’s during the football season, but there are other ways to enhance the stadium then just adding more seats.

“Are there other opportunities within the stadium to create some premium opportunities? We are studying that right now,” he said. “We are nowhere close to coming to a conclusion.

“We are at a good number. The eighty thousand plus is a good number for Clemson, but I think we need to always continue to put some things out there for the folks on campus and our board to look at and see opportunities for donors to be able to continue to be philanthropic with us.”

Radakovich admitted there is a waiting list for IPTAY donors that want to purchase stadium suites inside Memorial Stadium.

“The waiting list is probably in the teens,” he said. “Being on a waiting list and executing an agreement are sometimes two different things. A lot of it has to do with what amenities are associated with that? Where is it in the stadium? How does it look? All of those ideas before someone will make the commitment to buy a suite or a club seat for that matter … any type of premium amenity.

“I think that is all a part of the due diligence process of looking to see whether those kinds of things inside the stadium are next on the agenda.”

In the long term, Radakovich said Clemson is always looking at ways to help the fan experience.

“Whether it is traffic, whether it is parking, all of those things are still very high on our list, as well as how we make the experience inside the stadium better,” he said.

McFadden Building next in line for facelift. With the tennis complex being completed and approval of a new soccer complex in the works, plus construction of the softball stadium beginning after football season, the McFadden Building, which houses the athletic administration offices at Clemson, is next in line to receive a facelift.

“We are kind of working are way back down here and this building will get its long awaited makeover shortly,” Radakovich said.

The McFadden Building was constructed in 1994 to house the Clemson football program. It was Clemson Football’s home from 1994-2008 before the football team moved over to the WestZone. The program moved over to the Allen Reeves Football Complex in 2017.

The McFadden Building has housed the athletic administration offices for the last 10 years.

Radakovich said work on the McFadden building could begin in the next year or two. It was the last of the original facility upgrades to the athletic department.

ACC Network is in place. The Jervey Athletic Center, which houses Clemson’s Olympic sports and the athletic communications department, has already been reconfigured. The driver to that upgrade is the upcoming ACC Network, which is schedule to launch in the fall of 2019.

“We have taken the middle part of Jervey and created those studious,” Radakovich said. “That is done. We are operational. If ESPN called today and said we want you to do an event, we would be able to do it out of their on a linear bases.”

Radakovich also said remodeling was done to Jervey Gym in recent months as well as they put in a brand new floor for the volleyball program.

