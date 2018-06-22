Alabama safety commits to Clemson

Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2019 three-star safety Ray Thornton has verbally committed to Clemson.

Thornton announced the news via social media on Friday, just one day after receiving a scholarship offer from Clemson.

He chose the Tigers over other Power Five offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Auburn, Duke, Mississippi State, Florida, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Indiana.

“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with so many opportunities,” Thornton wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank all of my past coaches and most importantly all of my Central coaches. Also schools who have believed in me. This has been a long hard journey.

“After much consideration, I’ll be furthering my education at Clemson University. Please respect my decision as my recruitment has shut down. I’M ALL IN.”

Clemson offered Thornton on Thursday following his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp last week. He also camped at Clemson last summer.

Thornton, who is ranked as high as the No. 34 safety in the country by ESPN, is Clemson receiver Justyn Ross’s former teammate at Central High School.

Thornton becomes the 18th commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class and third safety commitment, joining Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton’s Joseph Charleston and Shelby (N.C.) Crest’s Lannden Zanders.

He also becomes the Tigers’ third commitment in two days. Both Swansea (S.C.) linebacker Greg Williams and Winder (Ga.) Barrow defensive end Logan Cash pledged to Clemson on Thursday night.

Clemson’s class, which represents 11 different states, is now ranked No. 3 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

In case you missed it, The Clemson Insider spoke with Thornton last night about his offer from Clemson.