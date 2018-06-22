How beer sales, new gambling laws affect Clemson

More than 40 schools are now selling beer or alcohol at football games across the country, while some schools are having to deal with the new gambling laws and how it might affect collegiate sporting events in future years.

These ideals are the latest in the forever changing world of college athletics, especially college football. Last month the NCAA lifted its ban on alcohol sales at its championships, while in the SEC is still not allowing its member schools to sale beer in their football stadiums.

“It is as unique as a snow flake at each individual institution,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said earlier this week. “I don’t foresee that being a huge topic … it has not been a huge topic (here) because we have not really looked at that as something moving forward inside Memorial Stadium.

“That is not on our list of things to get done. There is a different atmosphere at our games.”

Right now, Miami and Louisville are two ACC Schools that allow beer to be served throughout the stadium, while North Carolina and Duke allow beer to be served in their premium areas.

As for Clemson, it does not appear to be happening here anytime soon.

“Our people in the parking lot have a good time,” Radakovich said with a grin. “There is no question about that and I’m sure many of you have joined them on occasion. But inside the stadium, I think it is a little different.”

As for gambling on Clemson games in the state of South Carolina and whether it could have a monetary effect on the school, Radakovich said he does not see it changing in the Palmetto State anytime soon.

“I think it has a lot to do with your zip code,” he said. “Here in the state of South Carolina, any change in the gambling laws has to come from the state legislature and the state government. So, I’m not sure that is high on their priority list. So when it starts to get high on their priority list, then we will be able to chime in and talk about it.”

Last month, the Supreme Court struck down a federal law barring sports gambling, in a sweeping decision that could soon lead to legalized sports betting in dozens of states. Radakovich believes the key is to make sure the student athletes are educated on the gambling laws.

“I think as more and more states, states around us, states that we play in because of the breath of the Atlantic Coast Conference, it will be important for us to educate our student athletes and ramp up our compliance efforts to talk about gambling,” he said. “At this point and time, we can do that within the confines of our current compliance area on whether we need to expend more resources on that in the coming years is really an open question.

“But as it relates to resources coming back, that is going to be a state by state process. South Carolina has not, at this point and time, come out talking about this is as something that is high on their radar.”

