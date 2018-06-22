Lawrence’s ability to ‘sling it’ is why he’s pushing Bryant

If you need to know the difference between Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant when it comes to throwing the long ball, just ask Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“That guy can sling it,” Higgins said. “They all can sling it. There is really not the much of a difference, but everyone knows that Trevor can sling it.”

Higgins knows as well as anyone. The former 5-star wideout was the beneficiary to a lot of Lawrence’s deep passes this past spring, including a 50-yard bomb for a touchdown in the spring game this past April.

The two later connected on another 50-yard touchdown, but the play was called back. Regardless, Lawrence was “slinging” the ball to Higgins and the 6-foot-5 receiver was catching them and running them in for touchdowns.

These are the types of plays Clemson fans were longing for last season, but did not see them very often as the Tigers struggled for much of the year throwing and completing deep passes.

For the record, Higgins is not making a case for who should be the Tigers’ quarterback he was just answering a question presented to him following the spring game.

“Trevor played pretty good, but all of our quarterbacks played pretty good,” Higgins said. “That is my thing. I thought they all went out and played great.”

Lawrence came on by the end of spring practice and, though he has not totally caught Bryant, he moved up the depth chart to the No. 2 spot, passing Chase Brice, who is listed third. Brice redshirted last season.

Lawrence enrolled at Clemson in January, but it became obvious in the spring game the nation’s former No. 1 player out of high school is making a serious push to be Clemson’s starting quarterback.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says Bryant will come into fall camp as the No. 1 guy on the depth chart, but Lawrence will have an opportunity to compete for the job, as well as Brice. Since the spring game, Swinney has said several times the job will be determined on the field and they could go into the season using multiple quarterbacks.

As for Higgins, he is not getting in on the debate on who is the best quarterback.

“It does not really matter. They all can throw the ball well,” Higgins said. “Whoever wins the job, I am happy with whomever.”

Clemson will begin fall practice in August.

