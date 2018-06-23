OL with Caldwell connection recaps Clemson visit

Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy offensive tackle Eli Sutton made his first visit to Clemson on the final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp last week.

Just a rising sophomore, Sutton stands at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds. He already has offers to play at LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville and Memphis.

“I throughly enjoyed myself,” Sutton said of the visit. “I loved being on the campus and learning from the world-class coaching staff on the things I need to work on to be a top-tier player.”

Sutton impressed offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and Clemson’s staff while competing at the final camp workout on Thursday, June 14.

“They loved me and were surprised that I jumped in with the seniors during one-on-ones, which I didn’t know were split up by grade,” Sutton said. “(Coach Caldwell) told me the sky’s the limit and that he wants to see me soon at either a game or another camp.”

Sutton has a connection to Caldwell through his father.

“My dad knows coach Caldwell from their days back in the early 2000s at Vanderbilt,” Sutton said. “My dad was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Vanderbilt with Coach Caldwell [then Vanderbilt’s OL coach].”

“He’s a great man,” Sutton added of Caldwell. “One of the most down-to-earth coaches I have ever met. I can easily gravitate to his attitude and he is very easy to get along with.”

Sutton figures to collect many more offers in the next three years of his high school career, and he hopes an offer from Clemson is in his future.

“It would be amazing, to be shown that much interest from such a well-respected and successful program,” he said. “It would be an honor for the coaching staff to see the potential in me to continue the championship standard at Clemson.”

Sutton said he doesn’t have any favorites this early in his recruitment. He hopes to return to Clemson for a game in the fall.

