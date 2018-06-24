McFadden 'It's definitely a dream come true'

Local product Jordan McFadden will see his dream become a reality today when he moves into Clemson to get started on his career as a Tiger.

McFadden, an offensive lineman from Dorman High School in Spartanburg, S.C., grew up about an hour away from Clemson. He is one of the remaining eight members of Clemson’s historic 2018 signing class who will formally enroll at the school on Sunday.

“I am really excited,” McFadden told The Clemson Insider. “It’s definitely a dream come true.”

McFadden has reaped the physical benefits of Clemson’s offseason workout plan, which was sent to him and the other incoming freshmen.

He comes in at 6-foot-4, 291 pounds, and hopes to weigh around 295 or 300 pounds by the time the season begins in September.

“It’s been tough,” McFadden said, “but I can tell I’ve gotten stronger and in better shape.”

McFadden saw action at both offensive guard and tackle at Dorman. He anticipates learning to play both of those positions in Clemson’s offense, although he may be deployed primarily as a tackle based on his latest conversation with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I am pretty sure I have to learn both,” McFadden said. “But the last time coach Caldwell and I talked, he said OT.

“He’s really just telling me to be ready to work once I get on campus.”

Clemson rising junior offensive lineman and fellow Palmetto State native John Simpson has already started to take McFadden under his wing.

“Me and John talk from time to time,” McFadden said. “I think John is a good guy. He’s one of those guys that I’ll always be able to count on. I also like how he is on the field. He always plays physical and hard.”

As a high school senior, McFadden was named the Lineman of the Year for the state of South Carolina by The State newspaper and was selected to play in the prestigious Shrine Bowl all-star game.

He helped Dorman to the 5A state championship game last season and was a big reason his team averaged 277 rushing yards per game and scored 71 touchdowns.

“I think my strengths are being athletic, and how well I am able to move and and block linebackers,” he said. “I also will play as hard as I can. I hope to improve on staying low, being more flexible and working on my technique.”

What are McFadden’s goals for his first year as a Tiger?

“Just to compete and earn playing time, do good in school and just work on bettering myself,” he said.

McFadden was ranked as a top-10 prospect in South Carolina by ESPN coming out of high school. He also played basketball at Dorman and helped that team to a 23-5 record in 2016-17.

