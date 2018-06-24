Situation looks good for Skara’s return to Clemson

Clemson basketball could be getting back a very familiar face on its roster.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that forward David Skara could return to the basketball program. Skara, who has one year of eligibility remaining, announced on April 11 his plans to leave Clemson and turn professional close to his home in Croatia.

However, according to multiple sources, Skara has expressed interest in returning to Clemson and playing his final season for the Tigers. Head coach Brad Brownell and his coaches have been receptive to his request and it is something they are working on.

Clemson does have a scholarship available for Skara should he chose to return to school.

When he left the program, Skara did not sign with an agent, so he is eligible to return to the team. If he returns to school, he will return as a graduate student. He graduated from Clemson in May.

From what we are told, all Skara has to do is decide whether or not he wants to return to school. If he chooses to come back then all he has to do is register for classes.

TCI was told by one source that the chances are very good Skara will return to Clemson.

As for why Skara changed his mind, we were told he realized he could have a big role on the team this year and by coming back for his final season he can put himself in a lot better situation for pro basketball.

Last season, Skara played a big role in why the Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament.

“He had a big impact on this program in his time in Clemson and played a crucial role in this team advancing to the Sweet 16,” Brownell said back in April.

Skara appeared in 26 games this past year, including seven starts for Brownell’s squad. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor in nearly 20 minutes of action per game.

He scored a season-high 11 points in a blowout win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 22. While being a threat offensively, Skara prided himself on the defensive side of the ball – constantly guarding some of the best players in the league and country.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!