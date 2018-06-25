Clemson commit excited to play for 'true legend' Jack Leggett

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Collins Hill infielder and pitcher Nasim Nunez is one of three class of 2019 Clemson commitments that made the cut for the 40-man USA Baseball 18-and-under National Team trials roster.

“It was an amazing feeling and also humbling,” Nunez said of making the roster. “Just to know that there were so many good players at TOS (Tournament of Stars) and I was one of the players to make it through cuts is very humbling. I am mostly excited that I am given a chance to represent the U.S. and all the U.S. citizens.”

Nunez will play for legendary former Clemson head coach Jack Leggett, who is the head coach of the 18-and-under National Team.

“We already are so, so close as a player and coach,” Nunez said of Leggett, who coached at Clemson for 22 years and led the Tigers to six College World Series appearances. “He is a true legend, and he is one of my favorite coaches. He has so much love for the game, and I love how his attitude is so controlling over others’ attitudes in an amazing way. So I can’t wait to play for coach Leggett on the National Team if I continue to play my game and play hard.”

Nunez plays summer ball for Team Elite Prime 17-and-under with fellow 2019 Clemson commits Jonathan French and Mack Anglin, both of whom made the USA Baseball trials roster as well.

“These two players are amazing teammates and hard workers,” Nunez said. “We all get along well because we share the same love and passion for the game of baseball.”

Nunez’s performances at the Tournament of Stars and Perfect Game Showcase were impressive enough to earn him a spot on the 40-man USA Baseball trials roster. He recorded five hits at TOS, and at PG, he threw 95 miles-per-hour from the shortstop position, ran a 6.28 and had an exit velocity of 90 MPH.

“My summer has been going great,” he said. “I’ve had amazing experiences with all the new players and coaches that I have met throughout this summer. I’m trying to soak it all in and have fun playing this amazing game.”

Nunez, who committed to Clemson in April 2017, continues to keep in touch with Tigers head coach Monte Lee and assistant coach Bradley LeCroy.

“They tell me how proud they are of me and to continue to work hard, be humble and never take anything for granted,” Nunez said.

The final 20-man 18-and-under National Team will be named later in the fall. The team will play in the Pan American Championships from Nov. 23-Dec. 2 in Panama City, Panama.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!