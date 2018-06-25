Offer would move Clemson to the top for top-100 LB

The first day of the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp two weeks ago featured a group of prospects from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tenn.

Headlining that group was four-star linebacker Bryson Eason, a top-100 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

“It was great,” Eason said of the Swinney Camp. “I learned a lot.”

Eason (6-1, 238) showed well while working out at the camp on June 12, and according to Eason, Clemson has requested his transcript.

“That they need my transcript,” he said of what he heard from the coaches. “That I had good hips and could move smooth for my size.”

Aside from competing at the camp, Eason had a chance to check out the Allen Reeves Football Complex and said seeing it was the highlight of his visit.

“The facility and how it’s really for the players and supposed to be another home for them,” he said.

A rising junior, Eason has compiled an impressive double-digit offer list that includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

Eason said “some schools” are standing out to him, and that he wants to make his decision on National Signing Day.

Where would 5the Tigers stand in his recruitment should they pull the trigger on a scholarship offer?

“No. 1,” Eason said.

Eason cited Oklahoma as the school he feels is recruiting him hardest early in the process.

As a sophomore last season, Eason totaled 111 tackles and eight tackles for loss.

He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 93 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

