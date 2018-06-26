Davis: ‘A national championship is what I want’

Clemson linebacker J.D. Davis heads into his final season listed as the starter at the weakside linebacker position.

The senior from nearby Daniel High School is coming off a year in which he tallied 55 tackles, including 4.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and one sack. He started five games in 2017 and played in all 14.

As for this upcoming season, Davis just wants to continue the ride he and his teammates have been on the last three years.

“It has been a great three years. I couldn’t imagine going to the playoffs all three of my years, winning three ACC championships and winning a national championship,” he said. “So when I look back, I can say that I’ve achieved everything I planned to achieve.

“Looking forward, I just want a senior year I can remember. Obviously, I want our team to be the best that it can be. If that is a national championship, then it is a national championship. If not then not, but obviously a national championship is what I want. But I just want to go out leaving a legacy and having a successful season.”

Question: What are you looking to improve technique wise as you move towards your senior year?

Davis: “I’m really looking forward to working on my man-to-man technique. To go along with that, not really a technique, but I want to study more tendencies and continue to get better with that.”

Question: How have you grown as a person since entering Clemson?

Davis: “I am definitely a lot more mature. That would be the biggest thing. I’m a lot more patient. I like to go get things, but at the same time I let them come to me. I don’t over stretch things.”

Question: What is one thing that makes you and each of the other linebackers individually unique?

Davis: “Kendall Joseph is an old soul. I would say that is what makes him unique. If I didn’t know him, I would think he is a 30-year old man. He just has a calm spirit about him, never panics. Me, I would like to say that I’m well rounded. My brother (Judah) is super mature. He is the one who dragged me through college. I wouldn’t have made it without him. He has got the will to fight for two people. Everyone says that he has two degrees, and I don’t have one. Jamie (Skalski) is just fiery, but at the same time he’s calm. He’s fired up when he needs to be, and he’s calm when he needs to be. He’s close to being well-rounded, but he’s still young. What makes Tre (Lamar) unique is that he’s huge. Dude’s a stud. He is 240 and has a 6 pack. Chad (Smith) is a Spartan champion, and that’s athletic as it gets. We definitely have our traits that we can own in on.”

–Story by Joanne Bethea

