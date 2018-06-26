Five Tigers named All-ACC Academic

Five Clemson players were named to the All-ACC Academic Baseball Team, announced Tuesday by the league office. Clemson’s five selections were third most in the conference.

Shortstop Logan Davidson (management) was named to the team for the second time, while righthander Ryley Gilliam (sports communication), lefthander Jacob Hennessy (management), righty Travis Marr (management) and righthander Carson Spiers (management) were named to the team for the first time.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the squad.

Davidson hit .292 with a team-high 18 doubles, 15 homers, 46 RBIs, 60 runs, a .408 on-base percentage and a team-high 10 steals in 2018. The CoSIDA Academic All-District selection was a third-team All-American by Baseball America and Second-Team All-ACC selection.

Gilliam had a 3-3 record, team-high 11 saves, 1.41 ERA, .165 opponents’ batting average and 54 strikeouts in 38.1 innings pitched over 27 relief appearances in 2018. He was a second-team All-American by Baseball America and became the first Tiger relief pitcher to earn First-Team All-ACC honors since 1998.

Hennessy was 4-3 with a 3.91 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 54 strikeouts against 14 walks in 71.1 innings pitched over 14 starts as Clemson’s Friday starter in 2018.

Marr had a 6-2 record and 6.04 ERA in 44.2 innings pitched over 22 appearances (two starts) in 2018.

Spiers emerged as one of the team’s top relievers in 2018. He was 2-2 with four saves, a 2.08 ERA, .149 opponents’ batting average and 39 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched over a team-high 29 appearances, all out of the bullpen.