Renfrow gears up for one more title run

When someone talks about grit, want-to and physical toughness, there is no better example on Clemson’s football team than wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

The Myrtle Beach native went from walk-on to hero in just three short years and now is one of the most recognizable figures in Clemson history. His 2-yard catch of Deshaun Watson’s pass with one second to go in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama will forever be etched in the minds of Clemson fans everywhere.

It’s crazy to think Renfrow still has another year at Clemson, which will officially begin in August when the Tigers start fall camp. In his career, the senior has hauled in 137 passes for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He has made one big catch after another in his three years. Amazingly, 22 of his receptions have come in three games against Alabama. In those three games he has totaled 211 yards and four touchdowns.

Of course Clemson will also remember his 61-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in last year’s win over rival South Carolina. Renfrow broke several would-be-tacklers before eventually weaving his way through the rest of the Gamecocks’ secondary in in the Tigers’ 34-10 win in Columbia.

In no surprise, Renfrow heads into fall camp as the Tigers’ No. 1 slot receiver. T.J. Chase is No. 2 on the list, while Will Swinney is listed No. 3. Though he is listed as the co-second team field receiver, expect freshman Derion Kendrick to also see some time in the slot this season.

Last year, Renfrow led the Tigers with 60 receptions for 602 yards … both were career highs. He also had three touchdowns. His best game in terms of yards came against the Gamecocks as he finished the night with 4 catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, while his best game in terms of receptions came against Boston College in Week 4 when he had 6 receptions for 61 yards.

Renfrow’s career-high came against Alabama in the 2017 title game. He tallied 10 receptions that night for a career-high 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Not bad for a walk-on.

