Lay's relationship with Pearman grows stronger

Among the class of 2019 Clemson commitments that participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this month was Riverdale (Ga.) four-star tight end Jaelyn Lay.

Lay, one of Clemson’s largest pledges at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, competed during the second session of the camp two weeks ago.

“It was fun,” Lay said. “I learned a lot and was able to showcase my skills in person in front of the whole staff.”

Lay enjoyed working and building on his bond with Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman.

“It was fun,” he said. “We made our relationship stronger because we were able to communicate on our strengths and weaknesses and what he wants me to get comfortable doing.”

Lay was joined at the second session of the Swinney Camp by fellow 2019 Clemson commits Frank Ladson, Sheridan Jones, Lannden Zanders and Tayquon Johnson, all of whom did a lot of competing at the new football facility.

“We laughed a lot, played basketball and bowled,” Lay said.

Who was the best baller on the court?

“Me of course,” Lay said, laughing.

Lay became the third member of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class when he committed on March 3.

He has seen 15 more players join the class since then, and he’s working behind the scenes to help the Tigers add more top talent.

Asked who he’s helping to recruit for the Tigers, Lay said, “Quavaris Crouch… He’s the best RB I’ve ever seen play, and me and him met at Clemson earlier this year.”

Lay is one of the Clemson commits who will compete in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta on Thursday. He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 13 tight end nationally for the 2019 class.

He is one of two tight end commits in the Tigers’ 2019 class, with Calhoun (Ga.)’s Davis Allen the other.

