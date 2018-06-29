In-state speedster getting strong look from Clemson

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had heard a lot of positive things about Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s program.

Two weeks ago, the talented prospect got to see what all of the buzz was about when he visited Clemson for the first time on June 13.

“The visit was great,” Hyatt told TCI. “Clemson has a great atmosphere around it, one that I’ve always heard about since Dabo arrived. I felt it.”

Hyatt (6-2, 165) competed at the Swinney Camp while on campus that day.

“The highlights were going up against some of the best talent that I have seen at these camps so far,” he said. “It was great to meet and talk to Coach (Jeff) Scott and to be able to work with him.”

Hyatt ran a 4.33 40-yard dash twice during a camp at Duke earlier this month en route to his first scholarship offer from the Blue Devils. He then picked up an offer from Virginia Tech following another strong camp performance there.

At Clemson, the speedster was able to showcase his skills in front of receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“He said he really likes my speed, hands, how I get in and out of my routes and also how I highpoint the ball on my catches,” Hyatt said of Scott. “We talked for a while, but those were some of the things we talked about.”

A potential offer from Clemson was a topic of discussion as well.

“Coach Scott said he’s only offered two 2020 wide receivers, and he wanted to get to know me and get me there for a tour before an offer,” Hyatt said. “A Clemson offer would be huge. I know that Clemson is known for producing elite WR talent. I’m honored that they are looking at me.

“It’s still so early in the process, though, and I would love to see more of the facilities and meet the coaches. Right now I’m trying to stay focused on my summer training with Dutch Fork.”

Hyatt could return to Clemson as soon as next month.

“Coach Scott said he wanted to get me back in July to take a tour and meet Coach Swinney,” Hyatt said. “I don’t know when that date will be, though.”

Hyatt grew up a fan of South Carolina, but said he and his family are looking at the recruiting process through an objective lens.

“I was raised a SC fan. My father was recruited by them when Sparky Woods was Coach,” Hyatt said. “But my parents said they are not going to let that decide where we choose, and they will help me decide on the best place for me.”

Hyatt hauled in 43 receptions for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last season while helping Dutch Fork to its second straight Class 5A state championship.

In addition to Clemson, he is garnering early interest from South Carolina, Wake Forest, Michigan and Notre Dame.

