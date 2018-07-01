Ellington confident he’ll get NFL training camp invite

It’s heard all the time from players, coaches and general managers in the National Football League … it’s a business. That’s why one team is going to make a good business decision when they sign running back Andre Ellington.

The former Clemson standout is currently still shopping for a new home after he was not signed by the Houston Texans following the 2017 season. The Texans picked up Ellington off waivers last November, following his release by the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent nearly five seasons.

However, when he became a free agent in March, the Texans opted not to resign him. Ellington is still a free agent and can sign with any team he wants. He is now just waiting his turn, feeling confident an opportunity will present itself.

“I’m planning on getting an invite,” Ellington told The Clemson Insider during a break while helping with the 2018 Daniel High School Alumni Football Camp on Saturday. “Where? I do not know? That is still up in the air. On my end, I just have to stay ready so whenever or whoever calls, I’ll be ready to go.”

Ellington, who says he is in the best shape of his career since his rookie season, still has a lot to give a team. Though he has played in at least 10 games every year of his career, the former Tiger has never carried the ball more than 201 times in a season. In fact, the last three seasons, he has carried the ball a combined 79 times.

“I’m just training and trying to take myself away from TV and reading blogs and things like that so it will not be a distraction to me,” Ellington said. “I’m just trying to clear my mind. I’m just out there in California right now, just training out there. Getting the fresh air, feeling good and making sure I am ready to go.”

In his five seasons in the NFL, Ellington has rushed for 1,752 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He also has caught 151 passes out of the backfield for 1,368 more yards and three more scores.

Ellington does not seem surprised he has not caught on with a new team, yet.

“It is a young man’s league so they are always looking for new talent to come in,” Ellington said. “You are pretty much set as long as you do all you have to do from college to the pros. That middle process, as long as you handle that well, you are pretty much going to set yourself up to being on a team.

“Once you are in the league, and then take a step down, you kind of have to wait and wait your turn at that point. Hopefully, a team calls you based off the resume that you have built.”

If a team does call Ellington he says he will be ready to play.

“My main focus is to be ready to go by the time camp starts,” he said. “That is what I am expecting. Anything after that, I don’t know, we will see. Right now I am gearing up to play this season.”

Ellington played at Clemson from 2009-’12. He finished his career ranked fourth all-time on the career rushing list, running for 3,436 yards. His 33 career rushing touchdowns also rank fourth all-time, while his 5.53 yards per carry average ranks sixth on the all-time list. His 4,586 all-purpose yards also rank fourth in Clemson history, as do his 36 total touchdowns.

NFL training camps begin the last week of July.

