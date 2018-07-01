Spiller says Feaster ‘has a bright future’ wearing No. 28

Though some Clemson fans feel like Tavien Feaster has not lived up to the expectations of wearing the No. 28 jersey in his first two years, the guy who allowed him to wear the number in the first place has no issues with him.

In fact, C.J. Spiller appreciates the way Feaster represents the No. 28 and honors his legacy at Clemson.

“Once he came to me and asked me could he wear the number, I laid the foundation and told him the expectations that come with it,” Spiller said. “At the same time, I told him to be himself. Don’t try and be me. We are totally different runners. ‘Just go out there and be yourself and don’t get caught up in all of that.’”

Few people, if anyone, will ever be like C.J. Spiller at Clemson. Spiller was a unanimous First-Team All-American at Clemson, just the second one in school history. He is the most dynamic running back to ever wear Clemson Orange.

In his career, Spiller rushed for 3,547 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also caught 123 passes for 1,420 yards (the most by a running back in Clemson history) and scored another 11 touchdowns. He also scored eight touchdowns on special teams. His 51 touchdowns are a school record, while his 7,588 all-purpose yards are still an ACC and school record.

Spiller is the only player in Clemson history to score a touchdown four different ways … rushing, receiving, punt return and kick return. He even threw a touchdown pass in his career.

During his senior year at Clemson, Spiller rushed for 1,212 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 506 yards and four more scores, while also returning four kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns. His 21 touchdowns in 2009 is a single-season record at Clemson.

To expect Feaster to live up to those numbers is simply not fair in Spiller’s mind.

“It’s great to see the number back out there,” Spiller said. “At first, a lot of people did not agree with it, but I just knew in my heart that it was the right decision for me to make. Once I did that nothing else really bothered me. It is good to see him out there handling it.”

Some of the criticism Feaster gets is not founded. The statistics show he is having a good career at Clemson.

Last season he was extremely productive, despite sharing the backfield with Travis Etienne and Adam Choice. The junior rushed for 669 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

He also caught 12 passes for 112 yards and scored on a 60-yard touchdown against Virginia Tech. His 89-yard touchdown run against NC State was the longest play of the season and was the longest run by a Clemson running back since 1990.

For his career, Feaster is averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

“He has done a great job with that. He is a great kid,” Spiller said. “He has a bright future.”

The thing Spiller likes the most about Feaster is the way he carries himself.

“Every time I see him, he has a smile on his face so I am happy about that,” Spiller said.

