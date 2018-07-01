What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

Football

What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

As the NFL season approaches former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting plenty of hype.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what recently has been said about Watson on Twitter.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders.  TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship.  Order your copy today!

, , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1d

As far as Kelly Bryant is concerned the quarterback position at Clemson is his. He has last year under his belt and is confident he can lead the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff. “I feel (…)

reply
1d

Hanahan (S.C.) 2019 prospect Cooper Dawson received what he called a “life-changing” scholarship offer from Clemson, his dream school, two weeks ago. Head coach Dabo Swinney and area recruiter Tony (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home