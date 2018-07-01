What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

As the NFL season approaches former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting plenty of hype.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what recently has been said about Watson on Twitter.

68 days left. Peyton Manning set an NFL record with 55 TD passes in 2013. If @deshaunwatson kept his pace and completed 450 passes last season like Manning did in 2013, he would have thrown 68 TD passes! #NFLCountdown pic.twitter.com/8lnePr21j6 — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) June 30, 2018

QB Deshaun Watson staying sharp during summer break. 📰: https://t.co/KpVAtjMJcm pic.twitter.com/Yi0MkZRfc8 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 26, 2018

CJ had the time of his life today!!!..This is him with Deshaun Watson. He said I can't believe I met him🙏@deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/HdmVZQ9zbQ — BallGirlwithCupcakeZ (@ottinez) June 30, 2018

What a scramble by Deshaun Watson on 3rd and long! Although it’s a great play he has to do a better job protecting the football throughout the run #FistThroughYourChin. This kid’s career is going to be fun to watch. He is going to be lights out as he improves and gets healthy. pic.twitter.com/uK0w0AqoMX — Antony Muir (@PCTICoachMuir) June 30, 2018

Amazing what DeAndre Hopkins did in 2017. Massive target total but even after Deshaun Watson went down due to injury he was still posting rather elite numbers with Tom Savage and T.J. Yates.#Texans #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/uBEwZzlTpQ — Pete Lawrence (@_PeteLaw) June 30, 2018

Opening NFL MVP odds via Bovada: Aaron Rodgers 13/2

Tom Brady 7/1

Carson Wentz 19/2

Drew Brees 15/1

Russell Wilson 15/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 20/1

Cam Newton 20/1

Matt Ryan 20/1

Deshaun Watson 20/1

…

…

Leonard Fournette 60/1

…

Blake Bortles 66/1 #Jaguars — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) June 26, 2018

Deshaun Watson camp was fun! pic.twitter.com/qSg0yHZOAH — CoachRobert Hargrove (@LandShark95) June 30, 2018

Texans QB Deshaun Watson had the most passes under pressure in 2017

READ MORE: https://t.co/hmuYXgzF6m #Texans pic.twitter.com/qI2fJRY5D2 — The Texans Wire (@TheTexansWire) June 29, 2018

Texans' Deshaun Watson gifts kids with summer shopping spree https://t.co/qByjuYX1F6 pic.twitter.com/YMoOvqVqm7 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 1, 2018

Is it football season yet? Exclusive sound from DeShaun Watson on the upcoming season and lessons from last year on tomorrow’s show, tune in! pic.twitter.com/Vhe8I9lZrl — Matt Harab (@SBNationMatt) June 30, 2018

They may not have the size of @DeAndreHopkins , but @deshaunwatson still hits his targets … #Texans pic.twitter.com/HPeqxwuxVq — Sal Maneen (@SalManeen) June 30, 2018

