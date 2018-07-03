4-star Izzard eyeing Clemson

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2020 four-star defensive end Coziah Izzard has seen his recruitment continue to pick up steam in the past couple of months.

Penn State extended Izzard’s latest offer a few weeks ago, following offers from Notre Dame and Tennessee in May. The trio of schools joined Georgia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Maryland, Michigan State and others on his list of over a dozen offers.

Clemson hasn’t yet offered but is showing interest in Izzard, and it’s a school he is eyeing with interest as well.

“Clemson would absolutely be one of my top schools,” Izzard said when asked what a Clemson offer would mean for his recruitment.

Izzard (6-3, 246) competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and has visited Clemson a couple of other times, most recently in May.

“Whenever I’m at Clemson it just feels right to be there,” Izzard told TCI after the visit, “and coach (Todd) Bates makes me feel like I’m home at Clemson.”

Izzard has stayed in touch with Bates and has a lot of respect for the Clemson D-line coach.

“Coach Bates is a cool coach who I think I would work well with,” Izzard said. “Last summer at the Clemson camp I got to experience that. I think coach Bates expects me to be a leader and lead by example.”

Izzard is ranked as a top-10 defensive end in the 2020 class according to multiple recruiting services.

Bates had wanted to see Izzard at the Swinney Camp again last month but he was unable to make it.

“I’ve heard from him that he wants me to work on my explosion off the ball and getting low,” Izzard said of Bates. “Also to work on my hip and hand movements.”

Izzard cited Penn State, Georgia and Notre Dame as his early favorites in his recruitment. He is looking to make his decision around this time next year.

The rising junior will play at DeMatha Catholic High School this season after transferring from St. Vincent Pallotti High School (Laurel, Md.).

