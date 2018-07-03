What They Are Saying: Gabe DeVoe

Former Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe went undrafted in this year’s NBA draft after an impressive senior basketball season for Clemson.

Last month DeVoe agreed to play for the Charlotte Hornets during their summer league camp, which began on Monday.

The Hornets invited 19 players to be a part of the camp, DeVoe being one of the six ACC players. Other ACC players were from FSU, UNC and NC State.

Here is what is being said about DeVoe on Twitter:

Shelby's Gabe DeVoe thrilled with NBA opportunity with Charlotte Hornets – Gaston Gazette https://t.co/Bj0oIVjgQB pic.twitter.com/JZw5utUv0i — Charlotte Hornets (@CHornetsNews) July 2, 2018

Former Shelby and @ClemsonMBB star Gabe DeVoe here for Hornets camp. Talking about trying to make the most of his opportunity here. pic.twitter.com/k7iTK88otn — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) July 2, 2018

Gabe DeVoe: I grew up a Bobcats fan. That was the NBA team to see, since I was right down the road. It's surreal being able to wear the @Hornets' purple and teal now. — David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) July 2, 2018

Former @ClemsonMBB guard @GabeDeVoe10 gets his shot with the @hornets which is about 45 minutes from his home town of Shelby. @WSPA7 caught up with Gabe Devoe following Monday's Hornets mini-camp practice.

Story Here:https://t.co/045q9xrhG2 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) July 3, 2018

The award for most improved athlete goes to… Gabe DeVoe (MBB) #GRAMYs pic.twitter.com/L35XtdlMdZ — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) June 25, 2018

