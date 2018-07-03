What They Are Saying: Gabe DeVoe

Former Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe went undrafted in this year’s NBA draft after an impressive senior basketball season for Clemson.
Last month DeVoe agreed to play for the Charlotte Hornets during their summer league camp, which began on Monday.
The Hornets invited 19 players to be a part of the camp, DeVoe being one of the six ACC players. Other ACC players were from FSU, UNC and NC State.
Here is what is being said about DeVoe on Twitter:
