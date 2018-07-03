Williams is ready for clean slate in Denver

After three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, DeShawn Williams has a new home in the NFL.

The former Clemson defensive tackle signed with the Denver Broncos back in January and he says it was the best move he could have made for himself.

“I’m just going for it,” Williams said to The Clemson Insider over the weekend as he returned home for the Daniel High School Reunion Football Camp in Central.

Williams will begin training camp with the Broncos on July 28 at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colo.

Williams says he feels blessed to be a part of an organization that has had so much success over the years. The Broncos have won three Super Bowls and played in eight overall, tied for second all-time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Only the New England Patriots (10 appearances) have been to more Super Bowls.

“How they do things there is just a blessing,” Williams said. “Denver is a class of high level when it comes to opportunities. I’m trying to take advantage of what they want to do.”

Williams says being at Denver reminds him of his days at Daniel High School and at Clemson. There is a standard that has to be met and anything short of that is unacceptable by the organization, the coaches, the players and even the fans.

“At Denver it is about winning championships,” he said. “It is like up here. We are not celebrating region championships. When we play, everyone knows we are going to win the region. We are going to celebrate state championships.

“That is how it is at Denver. We are not going to celebrate conference championships because we are going to win that. We celebrate championships.”

Though Williams has been on the Bengals’ roster the last three seasons, he has only had the opportunity to play in four games. He says being Denver is a new experience and what he has done in the past is just that … it is in the past.

“Getting the opportunity to play in Denver is great. It is a real honor. It is a clean slate,” he said. “I just go out there and do what I do. The teammates make it good, too. They just work hard. They’re blue collar type of guys and that is right up my alley.”

Williams played at Clemson from 2011-’14 and was a starter on a defense that led the nation in total yards allowed and ranked in the top five nationally in scoring, rushing and pass defense as well in 2014. The 2014 defense is considered one of the greatest defenses ever assembled in Clemson history.

Williams is best known for his knockdown of a fourth-down Louisville pass at the Clemson goal line in the closing seconds to preserve the Tigers’ 23-17 victory at Death Valley in 2014.

