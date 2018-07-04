What They Are Saying: Clemson celebrates July 4th

Just like everyone else across the country, the Clemson Tigers were celebrating our country’s Independence on Wednesday, too.

From Clemson Football, Clemson Basketball, Clemson Baseball to all the other sports and the university itself, Clemson showed off its patriotism on Twitter.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at all the tweets Clemson’s coaches, players and administrators tweeted on July 4th as they celebrated America’s Independence.

From the Clemson Family🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IhonUyacoK — Zach Fulmer (@CoachZachFulmer) July 4, 2018

Two Best things in Existence:

Clemson Football 🏈

and America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jLSp8npoum — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) July 3, 2018

Retired Air Force Col. Bill Austin (Class of '59) was shot down on his 81st mission over Vietnam and endured 1,986 days as a prisoner of war. On this 4th of July, we honor him and all who have sacrificed so much for our great nation.#4thofJuly2018 — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) July 3, 2018

Happy Fourth of July Clemson Nation! pic.twitter.com/JjCSvAcHm9 — Paula Grooms (@fpgrooms) July 4, 2018

Wishing a safe & happy July 4th to our #ClemsonFamily today! 🎆🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g8ajXuaihT — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) July 4, 2018

From all of us in the Dept of Athletics …. Happy Independence Day!

Be safe and enjoy family and friends !!! https://t.co/UWKHBg68kN — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) July 4, 2018

