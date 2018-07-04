What They Are Saying: Clemson celebrates July 4th

What They Are Saying: Clemson celebrates July 4th

Baseball

What They Are Saying: Clemson celebrates July 4th

Just like everyone else across the country, the Clemson Tigers were celebrating our country’s Independence on Wednesday, too.

From Clemson Football, Clemson Basketball, Clemson Baseball to all the other sports and the university itself, Clemson showed off its patriotism on Twitter.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at all the tweets Clemson’s coaches, players and administrators tweeted on July 4th as they celebrated America’s Independence.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders.  TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship.  Order your copy today!

, , , , , Baseball, Basketball, Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
19m

Through the first seven games of the season last year, Mark Fields was finally where he wanted to be. With Marcus Edmond injured, the Charlotte, N.C., native took advantage of his opportunity and became a (…)

reply
22hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including a the latest edition of The Insider Report, Clemson in the top five for a 5-star and Clemson in the mix for a top 50 national (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home