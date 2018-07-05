Clemson makes significant changes in student ticket policies

Clemson University, the student government and the athletic department has established a new ticketing plan for Clemson students for the 2018 football season.

The Clemson Insider has learned the plan will give students three options for obtaining tickets this fall.

When students return to school next month, they will be provided with three options to attend football games. They can purchase a season ticket, still receive a free ticket trough the lottery or receive a ticket the day of a game.

The student ticket policy made a change after there were many complaints from what happened last year, which caused the Hill on the east side of the stadium to look nearly empty for some of the Tigers’ home football games. After receiving these comments the student government and the athletic department decided to make a plan that gave the students more control of acquiring a ticket.

“The goal is to get these valuable tickets in the hands of the students who want them the most, while also continuing to provide every student an opportunity to experience the long-standing tradition of Clemson Football game days,” the email states.

According to an email the student government sent to students Thursday morning:

Students will now have three options to get a ticket to Clemson home football games: 1. Season Ticket Up to 3,600 tickets will be available for student purchase in August 2. Free Single-Game Tickets Lottery 5,100 tickets will be available per game via a student lotteryo Students will be notified of their ticket allocation in August 3. Day-of-Game Tickets 1,500 tickets per game (plus any other unclaimed tickets) will be available to students the morning of the game *Season ticket allocation (as well as free single-game ticket lottery) will be held with priority given on seniority (credit hours) and IPTAY Collegiate Club members.

**Free tickets are available in every section. All tickets on The Hill are free.

Students will have the opportunity to reserve a season ticket for all seven home games. Lower deck tickets will cost $40 per game ($280 for all seven home games) and upper deck tickets will be $30 per game ($210 for all seven home games).

