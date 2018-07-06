Wallace has been a natural fit at safety

Following an injury to Van Smith in last year’s season opener against Kent State, K’Von Wallace moved back to safety where he played as a freshman at Clemson. He started the Auburn Game the next week for Smith and played well, totaling four tackles in the Tigers’ 14-6 victory.

After that he never went back to corner.

Wallace came up big in Clemson’s win at NC State later in the season when he broke up two passes, one at the goal line on the game’s final possession, and had an interception to seal the victory. He finished the game with five tackles as well.

From there, Wallace started the last five games of the season, helping the Tigers lead the ACC and rank fourth nationally in passing defense.

With Smith now gone and hoping to make it in the NFL, Wallace will start at strong safety this coming season. Nolan Turner is currently list as the second-team strong safety on the preseason depth chart.

Wallace finished last season with 37 tackles, broke up four passes and had one interception.

Last year, the junior played in all 14 games, while starting six of them. Besides the NC State game, when he had five tackles, his best games came against Auburn and Alabama. His Auburn stats have already been noted, but against the Crimson Tide he tallied four tackles in the Tigers’ Sugar Bowl defeat on New Year’s Day.

An All-ACC Academic selection, Wallace also had three tackles against No. 12 Virginia Tech and four tackles against Wake Forest the following week. He also had three tackles at Syracuse.

In his career, Wallace has two interceptions. He also had an interception when he was a freshman and of course he had the 55-yard return against NC State in the final moments to seal the Tigers’ victory back on November 4th of last year.

In his career, Wallace has 42 tackles, two interceptions and five passes broken up.

Clemson will begin fall camp on Aug. 2. The season-opener will be Sept 1 at Death Valley against Furman.

