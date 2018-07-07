Feaster motivated to do more

When he came out of Spartanburg High School in 2016, many automatically assumed Tavien Feaster was the next big thing at Clemson when it comes to running backs.

He did get permission to wear C.J. Spiller’s retired No. 28, which with a lot of Clemson fans carried the expectations he was just like Spiller. But as Spiller said last week, Feaster is a totally different running back and the only thing Feaster has to do is be Tavien Feaster.

Feaster is a bigger back than Spiller was at Clemson. At 220 pounds, he is about 15 pounds heavier than Spiller ever was at Clemson. Though Feaster and Spiller both have breakaway speed, Spiller was more of a player that made defenders miss in space, while Feaster is a guy that runs up in the gaps and patiently waits for a hole to open up in Clemson’s blocking schemes.

Can Feaster do more? Absolutely! Is his production to this point in his Clemson career disappointing? Not at all!

Feaster is right where he is supposed to be in his development, especially since he came over from Clemson with very little knowledge in the passing game other than to go out and catch a pass.

Like Spiller, Feaster has to adjust to college defenses and read what is coming and how to pick up a blitz or recognize coverages. The first year was a struggle, which caused him to miss a whole of playing time as a freshman.

It also did not help him that All-ACC and now New York Giant running back Wayne Gallman was on the roster. Gallman is good in pass protection and is such a good runner and pass catcher, there was no way Feaster was going to take him off the field.

When Gallman graduated, everyone just assumed Feaster would become the feature back, but no one saw what Travis Etienne did last year as a freshman coming. With Clemson’s running back situation unstable with Gallman gone, it was easier for Etienne to come in and earn some playing time.

However, Feaster did become the starter, ultimately starting 11 of the Tigers’ 14 games. Because he got better in pass protection and was recognizing defenses, Feaster played twice as much as any other running back.

The junior finished 2017 with 669 yards and seven touchdowns, to go along with 112 more yards and another touchdown on the receiving end of the things. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry and is averaging 6.2 for his career.

Those numbers don’t appear to be numbers from a guy who is not productive.

With Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott challenging Feaster to turn it on even more when fall camp begins, plus the move of moving Etienne ahead of him on the depth, odds are the former 5-star running back will be extremely motivated when camp begins on Aug. 2.

