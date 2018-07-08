Thompson is ready to have a big role this year

He is not the tallest of Clemson’s wide receivers. He is not the fastest. He is not the most athletic. However, Trevion Thompson is the one with the most experience.

It is his experience that has Thompson listed as the co-starter with Tee Higgins at the boundary wide receiver position on Clemson’s preseason depth chart.

“He has done very well,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “He is a guy that has moved around and has played several different positions. Obviously, he has some younger guys that are coming, but his experience, he has been around here for five years.”

Besides Higgins, junior Diondre Overton is also pushing Thompson and Higgins for the starting job.

After being redshirted in 2014, Thompson became a reserve receiver and special teams player during the Tigers’ last three seasons. He has 32 career receptions for 317 yards. He has played in 41 games and has one career start.

This past spring, Thompson was considered the most consistent wide receiver at the boundary position. In one of the last practices before the spring game, Scott said Thompson made a “big-time” diving catch with a defender right on him during one-on-one drills.

Scott believes Thompson’s work ethic, along with his experience, has allowed him to be in the mix at the boundary position. The Clemson coach remembers how after Thompson’s second year in the program he began to take his work a little more serious and has gotten better and better with each year.

“He started to get serious about it and very focused,” Scott said. “I have never seen him as focused as he is right now. He knows what he wants to do. He knows that he can help us and he is proving every day and every practice to the coaches and to his teammates that he is ready to have a big role this year.”

Clemson begins fall camp on Aug. 2.

