Fresh Look at the Freshmen: Lyn-J Dixon

The remaining eight members of Clemson’s historic 2018 signing class arrived to campus in late June, joining the group of mid-year enrollees that the Tigers welcomed to the fold in January.

In this feature, TCI takes a fresh look at the eight newcomers and gives a scouting report on what each player does best, how they will fit in and more. In this installment, we look at running back Lyn-J Dixon:

Position: RB

Hometown (High School): Butler, Ga. (Taylor County High School)

Height, Weight: 5-11, 175

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 171 national, No. 10 RB, No. 23 state (ESPN); 4-star, NR national, No. 10 APB, No. 39 state (Rivals); 3-star, No. 439 national, No. 12 APB, No. 37 state (247Sports)

High school stats/accolades: Gained over 5,000 yards in his high school career… limited his senior year due to injury, played in just six games, but still averaged 108 yards per game and 8.9 yards per rush… he scored 11 rushing touchdowns and 13 overall… as a junior in 2016 had 229 rushes for 1,914 yards for 35 touchdowns… had 38 touchdowns overall… as a sophomore had 156 carries for 1,311 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns… had 23 touchdowns overall… had 171 carries for 1,301 rushing yards as a freshman… scored 13 rushing touchdowns… overall for four years, had 629 carries for 5,174 yards and 73 rushing touchdowns… had 88 total touchdowns in his career… also had 76 receptions for 1,088 yards and nine scores in his career… finished with 7,201 all-purpose yards in his career… in spot duty, averaged 30 yards on kickoff returns and 25 yards on punt returns… scored 536 points in his four years in 37 games, 14.5 points per game… averaged 2.4 touchdowns per game

Strengths: Dynamic is a good way to describe Dixon, a threat to opposing defenses both on the ground and in the passing game. Dixon is a weapon with the ball in his hands as a very quick and elusive playmaker. He isn’t a burner but has sneaky speed and accelerates quickly. He is effective in the open field and can weave through traffic as well thanks to his footwork and agility. Dixon sees the field well and has a knack for attacking open running lanes. He is an exellent pass-catcher out of the backfield, to boot.

How he fits in: Dixon has drawn comparisons to former Clemson standout running back Andre Ellington due to his size and skill set. Dixon gives the Tigers a fourth scholarship running back, joining Tavien Feaster, Travis Etienne and Adam Choice in Clemson’s running back room. Dixon adds more diversity to Clemson’s backfield with his different skills and style of play. He will need to get bigger and stronger, but there is a lot of talent and upside here.

Coach speak: Clemson co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott on Dixon —

“The reason I fell in love with him is because he reminded me a lot of Andre Ellington when you watch his style. He has great feet. He has a great burst. He is fast, but he is not a blazer. However, he can run.

“You look at what he has done in his high school career… He knows how to make plays. I think once he gets here and gets on our meal plan and is around the older guys and is learning the game, I think you are going to see a guy that is very similar to Ellington.”

