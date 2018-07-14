Looking Ahead: Wide Receiver

In our “Looking Ahead” feature, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at where Clemson stands with targets in the 2019 class and beyond.

In this article, we look ahead at the Tigers’ wide receiver recruiting.

The Rundown:

Clemson will lose two scholarship receivers after the upcoming season in Hunter Renfrow and Trevion Thompson. Rising juniors Diondre Overton and Cornell Powell each have two seasons of eligibility left, while T.J. Chase, Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers will all be juniors come the 2019 season.

We expect the Tigers to take three receivers in the 2019 class. They already hold verbal commitments from a couple of receivers in Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star Frank Ladson and Calhoun (Ga.) three-star Brannon Spector.

Targets:

Clemson has set its sights on Folsom (Calif.) four-star Joseph Ngata for the lone remaining receiver spot in the 2019 class.

Ngata (pictured) picked up an offer from Clemson in January, and Jeff Scott has made him a priority since. Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach traveled cross country to check in on Ngata at his school on two separate occasions during the spring evaluation period.

Clemson played host to Ngata for its junior day in March, and the top-100 national prospect is tentatively expected to return for the All In Cookout on July 27. Getting him back on campus would be a big deal for the Tigers and figure to help bolster their chances.

It’s been a long time since the Tigers have landed a prospect from California, but they are legitimately in the mix for Ngata along with schools such as Washington and Southern Cal. It remains to be seen when he will render his commitment decision.

Should Clemson miss on Ngata and need to move on to other options, some class of 2019 receivers to keep an eye on are Warren (Ark.) four-star Treylon Burks, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman four-star Trey Knox and Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise four-star Isaiah Hazel.

Among the wide receivers in the 2020 class that Clemson has offered are Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark three-star Ze’Vian Capers, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star Julian Fleming and Norfolk (Va.) Maury three-star KeAndre Lambert.

Clemson gave Capers his first offer earlier this year and has positioned itself well with him early on. Capers attended Clemson’s junior day in March, returned for the spring game in April and came back to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He told TCI recently that Clemson was his early favorite followed by South Carolina.

Fleming netted an offer from Clemson in early June and recently named it one of his top six schools. Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech also made the cut for Fleming, the nation’s top-ranked 2020 receiver.

Lambert, a teammate of Clemson 2019 cornerback commitment Sheridan Jones, received an offer from Clemson in May. He attended the Tigers’ March junior day and figures to give them a strong look moving forward.

Other 2020 wideouts we’re tracking include but aren’t limited to Irmo (S.C.) Duth Fork’s Jalin Hyatt, Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley’s Mike Wyman, Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park’s Muhsin Muhammad III and Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland’s Lavel Davis.

Looking ahead to the class of 2021, one receiver squarely on Clemson’s radar already is Roswell (Ga.) Centennial’s Julian Nixon, who holds early offers Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and others. Nixon returned to Clemson for the Swinney Camp in June.

