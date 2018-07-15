Brownell adds former head coach to his staff

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell will be adding a new member to his coaching staff this season.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed former Evansville head coach Marty Simmons will join Brownell’s staff. At this point a source tells TCI they are “not sure of his exact title.”

TCI was able to confirm Simmons will not be one of the three full-time assistant coaches on Brownell staff. Another source confirmed assistant coaches Steve Smith, Dick Bender and Antonio Reynolds Dean have not left the program and are still on staff.

However, one source did tell TCI Simmons will be coaching in some capacity.

Simmons’ family first let it be known he was coming to Clemson. His son Blake first reported the news on Instagram Saturday afternoon, saying, “Orange and Purple just got a little more exciting. Congrats dad for joining the Clemson staff.”

His daughter Brittany Simmons-Joiner went to Facebook to congratulate her father on his new job.

“Looks like I’m sticking with the orange and purple, just at the ACC level. So happy to announce my dad is now part of the Clemson men’s basketball staff,” she wrote.

Clemson has not announced Simmons’ hiring, but a source did say more will come in the next week explaining the whole situation.

Simmons and Brownell worked together back when Brownell was a young coach in 1991 at Evansville. Brownell grew up in Evansville, Ind.

Simmons was fired in March at Evansville after 11 seasons as the head coach. He posted a 184-175 record during his time there.