5-star WR can see a future at Clemson

On July 4, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming cut his list of over 20 scholarship offers down to six schools.

Clemson cracked the short list of favorites for Fleming, the nation’s top-ranked receiver in the 2020 class. So did Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Fleming, who explained why he chose to include Clemson and the other schools in his top group.

“All the schools I picked I can really see a future at,” he said. “It just depends what really feels like a home.”

Fleming (6-3, 195) said Clemson’s strong track record of producing NFL receivers helped the Tigers earn a spot in his top six.

“Well it’s WRU and it’s hard not to put them in there,” he said. “Just speaking to coach (Jeff Scott), they have a very high success rate going to the NFL.”

Fleming has been in touch with Scott since receiving an offer from Clemson’s receivers coach in early June.

“I just talked to coach Scott recently,” Fleming said, “just about their receiver numbers and their production at the next level.”

Fleming has yet to visit Clemson, but hopes to do so this coming spring so that he can “meet all the coaches and see the campus.”

As a sophomore last season, Fleming recorded 69 receptions for 1,462 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2016, he had 36 catches for 956 yards and 13 scores.

Asked to describe himself as a wideout, Fleming said, “I’m pretty physical. I’m usually a lot higher than DBs, and my strengths are definitely the deep ball and making people miss in the open field.”

Fleming said he doesn’t have a timetable for his college decision right now.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania, No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 overall prospect for the class of 2020.

