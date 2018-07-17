5 questions that need to be asked

Today marks the unofficial start to the football season for the Clemson media as Dabo Swinney hosts his annual media golf outing at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C.

Besides talking with Swinney and the three coordinators, this is the only time of the year the media gets to speak with the rest of his assistant coaches. The media will get to speak with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, defensive coordinator Brent Venables, co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, safeties coach Mickey Conn, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and tight ends coach Danny Pearman.

Obviously, every coach is going to be asked a wide range of questions from the media regarding the preseason depth chart, freshmen and etc. Though I can’t tell you what all the questions will be, I do have five questions that I think need to be asked.

How are you going to play multiple quarterbacks?

This question will be asked to Swinney, both offensive coordinators and Streeter. If you recall, Swinney told fans at the Charleston Prowl & Growl event this past April they were going to play multiple quarterbacks.

“I can’t really see any situation right now where we only run one guy out there,” Swinney said to the crowd during the question-and-answer session of the program. “There’s just too much talent.”

Swinney compared the Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence situation to the extreme amount of talent Clemson has produced at the wide receiver position in recent years.

“It’s like having Sammy Watkins, Nuk Hopkins and Mike Williams,” he said. “You’re just going to play one?”

So the question is what will they do? What is the plan for playing two quarterbacks?

There is a way to do it. It has been done before. Urban Meyer did it at Florida in 2006 and they won a national championship.

It will be interesting to see what the Clemson coaches tell the media when asked this very important question.

What is the deal with Tre Lamar?

This is a question for both Swinney and Venables. Why is he listed No. 2 on the depth chart at MIKE linebacker? Is this a philosophy change? Is it for motivation purposes? Does Venables feel Kendall Joseph is the better player? What’s the reason?

Of course they do not have to tell us. Swinney has already answered the question once, basically saying Venables put Joseph at first-team MIKE because he felt like he earned it based on what he did in the spring.

Lamar missed the last three regular-season games and the ACC Championship Game last year because of an injury, plus he was held out of the Sugar Bowl, though he was cleared to play. Swinney and Lamar confirmed he was not going to play in that game unless the Tigers needed him.

Are there any position moves?

This is usually the time when Swinney announces a certain player could move to another position depending on depth issues and things of that nature.

One possible candidate is Cornell Powell. The wide receiver played safety for a trial run in the spring.

Depth at safety right now is a big concern for the Tigers. Right now Nolan Turner and Denzel Johnson are the only listed backups at safety behind starters Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace.

It makes since moving Powell (6-0, 205) because there are so many wide receivers on the roster.

How concerning is the depth at safety and cornerback?

Speaking of the safeties, it is one of two areas where they Tigers simply are not deep. Unfortunately for Clemson, the second concern is at cornerback.

The Tigers lack depth at all four positions. Swinney and Venables said freshmen cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael will have to be ready to come in and contribute right away.

Can Garrett Williams be the next big thing at tight end?

It was obvious the Tigers were missing Jordan Leggett last year. However, would they have missed him as much had Garrett Williams not missed the entire season with a torn ACL?

Williams is coming off the best spring he has had since he has been at Clemson. So good in fact he moved up the depth chart and is listed as the co-starter alongside Milan Richard.

Under Swinney, Clemson has had some of the best tight ends in the ACC and in the country. Michael Palmer, Dwayne Allen, Brandon Ford and Leggett all-earned All-ACC honors with Allen and Leggett both taking home All-American honors.

Is Williams the next big thing at tight end? Clemson is hoping so.

