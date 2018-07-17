Scott: Lawrence, Watson comparison 'unfair'

Although he has yet to take a snap in a college football game, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence has already drawn comparisons to Deshaun Watson.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, however, isn’t ready to compare the true freshman quarterback to the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist — at least, not yet.

“That is an unfair comparison right now,” Scott said Tuesday at Dabo Swinney’s media golf outing at The Reserve at Lake Keowee.

It’s certainly understandable why some have likened Lawrence to Watson, who put up record numbers at Clemson and led the Tigers to two straight College Football Playoff apperances and the National Championship in 2016.

Like Watson, Lawrence was rated as a five-star recruit. Both Lawrence and Watson hail from Georgia, and Lawrence broke Watson’s state high school records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns. Lawrence was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, while Watson was regarded as one of the country’s top recruits as well.

While Scott wants to avoid the comparison for now, he did admit that he noticed a similarity in the spring between Lawrence and Watson when he was a freshman.

“At this point going through spring practice, it is very similar to when Deshaun was there as far as a lot of things looked easy,” Scott said. “For the majority of players coming in — quarterbacks or other positions — especially that first spring, things are happening really fast and that kind of takes a little time for everything to slow down.

“But when Deshaun showed up on campus, it looked like the game was slow around him. I saw that at times with Trevor out there this spring.”

Scott knows the Tigers have been fortunate to land two generational-type talents at the quarterback position in recent years, which he feels speaks to the power of the Paw.

“We love being in that position to be able to recruit and attract those type of players year in and year out,” Scott said. “When Deshaun left Clemson, there was this feeling that this might be a once-in-every-20-years type of player. And just a couple years later, to have a guy that potentially has that type of skillset and ceiling is incredible, and I think really speaks to the Clemson brand and where we are right now as a university and as a program.”

