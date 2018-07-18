Georgia Tech on Clemson, more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech linebacker Brant Mitchell, quarterback TaQuon Marshall and head coach Paul Johnson talked to the media Wednesday afternoon at the ACC Football Kickoff.

Johnson on if Clemson’s multimillion dollar facility gives it a leg up competitively:

“Well, it certainly doesn’t hurt them. I’m not sure that just that one aspect changes anything, but I think that just the overall commitment to the program, not just with facilities, but with budgets, with personnel, with all those kind of things.

“You know, every school is different. Georgia Tech and Clemson are set up differently as far as the schools go. We have far less students. Our fan base is probably not as big. We’re not going to have as many people at the game. So we’re not going to win an arms race with Clemson. But what we’ve got to do is sell what we have that’s positive.

“But you want — certainly it’s not going to hurt you to have those kind of facilities, that’s for sure.”

Marshall on Clemson’s defense, defensive line:

“They were definitely the toughest for sure. To me, Georgia had a pretty tough defense, Clemson to me was a pretty tough defense. Everybody is going to talk about their D-Line for the next couple of days and probably the rest of this year.

“If they stay healthy then they are by far the best D-Line you will see play in college football, in my opinion, and I’m sure other people will say the same thing. They are the best group you will see come through this game.”

Mitchell and Marshall on only winning two games since October 21st:

“Last season was last season,” Marshall said. “This is probably the only sport that you get to start over completely… 0-0. We are going to take it one game at a time starting September 1st. You just have to take it one game at a time. You focus on the things you need to know that game. You watch film and prepare the best that you can.”

“To look back on it, it is really about the detail of the game and preventing big plays from happening,” Mitchell said. “We go up against every opponent the same and compete just as hard as anyone else. It is a game of inches. I think the sky is the limit this year if we can come out and focus on the details and not give up plays that turn into touchdowns, losses. If we can prevent that from happening, we can go as far as we want to go.”

Marshall on Georgia Tech’s offense and having running QBs:

“We got a lot of guys returning so we have a lot of guys with experience. We have a lot of experience on offense so I’m really excited. From the defensive point of view, it is a bigger threat. It just adds another aspect to the defense that they have to cover. This offseason I’ve been really working on the pass game. I struggled a lot last year hitting the guys with the long passes. That is one of my main focuses going into this season.”

Mitchell on Georgia Tech’s defense:

“It’s an attack-style defense. We are going to be moving a lot more. I think our defense is a little more unpredictable than it has been in the past and I think that is going to really help us this season. Our defense really shows how athletic we are and I am excited to get this season started.”