Thanks to guys like Ferrell, Hall's life changing for the better

Friday nights won’t be the same for Clemson’s Lemanski Hall, who was promoted to defensive line coach this past January after serving as a defensive analyst on the coaching staff the past three years.

The former NFL player, and teammate of Dabo Swinney at Alabama says his Friday night routine has always consisted of going to movies, but he’ll now have to head out and hit the high schools on Fridays as his new position will soon lead him down the recruiting trail.

“The recruiting part has been a little different for me,” Hall said during Dabo Swinney’s media golf outing at The Reserve at Lake Keowee Tuesday. “Just the other day I was talking to my wife about how on Friday nights, the last few years on Fridays I didn’t have to be on the road recruiting and going to high school games.

“I love going to movies on Fridays and I was informed that’s probably going to stop,” he said with a laugh. “So I was somewhat disappointed but it is what it is and I look forward to getting out to the high schools and watching these high school athletes.”

Hall is extremely grateful for the opportunity to contribute even more in his new role as an on-field coach with a very prestigious football program at a very successful school.

“It’s somewhat crazy,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect (when being promoted). But it’s exciting just being able to be a part of Clemson and everything that’s involved with that so I’m excited to be here.”

As eager as Hall is to be able to teach his players in more of a hands-on way he realizes some of the best teaching moments have and will continue to come from the older and more experienced players on defense. Clelin Ferrell is one who has already shown Hall just that.

“Clelin has been a great leader,” he said. “He leads by example. I remember his redshirt freshman year. I would be in the weight room and I would always see Clelin in the weight room working on the little things. And I would always think, ‘This young guy, he understands, he gets it.’

“And it hasn’t stopped since. He is always the first one there and the last one to leave. He is doing rehab, just trying to get better as a player, trying to take care of his body. So that leadership role it helps with our younger guys so now they’re able to see that this is what a great football player looks like and Clelin is the perfect example of that.”

As experienced as Ferrell is along with others such as Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Dexter Lawrence, Hall is ready to see what some of the younger talent is capable of contributing as well.

“You want to be able to play more guys,” he said. “I don’t want to wear Austin and Clelin out all year. I want to work more guys in but they have to be able to earn the right to play.

“So that’s the challenge this fall is to be able to have help with Xavier Kelly, Logan Rudolph, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, all of those guys. I have to help them to be ready and to help our team.”

