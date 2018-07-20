Falcinelli, Richard earn Watch List selections

Two more members of the Clemson Tigers have earned watch list selections in advance of the 2018 football season, with center Justin Falcinelli collecting Rimington Trophy Watch List honors and tight end Milan Richard earning a selection on the John Mackey Award Watch List. The Rimington Trophy annually honors the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I college football, while the Mackey Award recognizes the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Falcinelli started at center in all 14 games for the Tigers in the 2017 season, helping guide the program to its third consecutive ACC title. The native of Middletown, Md., played a team-high 932 snaps, earning first-team All-ACC honors.

Falcinelli is one of 58 players selected to this year’s Rimington Watch List. The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 12, 2019.

Richard returns after starting all 14 games for the Tigers in 2017. He recorded 18 receptions for 210 yards, including a touchdown in a win against Georgia Tech. The Savannah, Ga., product is one of 64 tight ends on the Mackey Award Watch List this year.

Falcinelli and Richard join a growing list of Clemson Tigers to earn watch list selections for the 2018 season. This week, members of the team have earned watch list nods for the Maxwell, Bednarik, O’Brien and Doak Walker awards.