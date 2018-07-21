4-star OL names Clemson in top 5

4-star OL names Clemson in top 5

Recruiting

4-star OL names Clemson in top 5

Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam announced his top five schools Saturday evening and included Clemson on the short list.

Florida State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida also made the cut for Putnam, who holds around 30 scholarship offers.

Putnam (6-4, 280) is ranked as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 87 overall prospect in the class of 2019 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson offered him in early March, and he visited campus for the first time a week later.

“Clemson is definitely a school I’m interested in,” Putnam told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “I had a great first impression with the coaches. I just loved everything they had to say. Obviously it’s a well-run program, so I’m definitely interested.”

In addition to his top schools, Putnam has offers from LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal among others.

He is also a standout wrestler that went 28-0 as a junior on his way to a heavyweight-division state championship.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
8hr

In our “Looking Ahead” feature, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at where Clemson stands with targets in the 2019 class and beyond. In this article, we look ahead at the Tigers’ (…)

reply
13hr

Like Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant, Mitch Hyatt could have turned professional. Many thought he was going to. A starter for three years while playing in 43 games, including 42 (…)

reply
1d

In our “Looking Ahead” feature, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at where Clemson stands with targets in the 2019 class and beyond. In this article, we look ahead at the Tigers’ (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home