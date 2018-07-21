4-star OL names Clemson in top 5

Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam announced his top five schools Saturday evening and included Clemson on the short list.

Florida State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida also made the cut for Putnam, who holds around 30 scholarship offers.

Putnam (6-4, 280) is ranked as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 87 overall prospect in the class of 2019 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson offered him in early March, and he visited campus for the first time a week later.

“Clemson is definitely a school I’m interested in,” Putnam told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “I had a great first impression with the coaches. I just loved everything they had to say. Obviously it’s a well-run program, so I’m definitely interested.”

In addition to his top schools, Putnam has offers from LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal among others.

He is also a standout wrestler that went 28-0 as a junior on his way to a heavyweight-division state championship.