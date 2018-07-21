Pearman has high expectations for Richard

SUNSET, S.C. – Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman spoke with the media Tuesday morning at Dabo Swinney’s Media Golf Outing at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C.

Pearman on tight end depth

“We have got a good group of kids. Starting with Milan. He has another year under his belt, back for his senior campaign. We have a healthy Garrett Williams back, which is an added bonus. He has done a good job, especially this summer. We have Cannon Smith, who is back for his senior campaign. He has played a lot of football for us. JC Chalk, he is kind of coming on as far as getting an opportunity to play. Braden Galloway…he’s done really well. He has been with us since January. I expect a lot of great things from him. Another young man who just transferred here, JL Banks. I don’t know if our room has even been this consistent from top to bottom since I have been here. They are all just really good kids and leaders.”

Pearman on Milan Richard expectations

“That’s the thing. Everyone realizes that Milan’s first year of really playing in that starting roll was last season. Nobody talks much about Jordan Leggett’s junior yea. Nobody talks about Dwayne Allen when he was a junior. He was a redshirt junior when he hit his stride. I expect Milan to have a big year for us. I really do. His senior year, he has a good grasp of the offense, he has been in a lot of competitive situation. In that position, you are going to be covered quite a bit and to be able to make competitive catches is a big added plus. Just the confidence to do that…I look forward to him doing that this year.”

Pearman on what to expect from freshman, Braden Galloway

“I was cautiously optimistic after he joined us in January. He only played a little bit of high school football. But, I have been really, really encouraged and impressed by his athleticism, his pick up of the offense, his ability to block…he is a willing kid and a tough kid. This spring he really got a grasp of what we do here. I am really looking forward to camp to see how much he has progressed this summer on his own.”

Pearman on BT Potter’s potential to play this season.

“He is going to have to prove us wrong. What I have seen from that youngster in high school…his biggest asset right now would be a kick off guy. It is not to say he can’t kick field goals for us, but one of his biggest attributes is the power and pop he brings on kick off. I would think he would be right in the mix their to start.”

Pearman on kick off rule change.

“I think it will affect the game depending on who you play and what their kick off guy has the capability of doing. Obviously being able to kick that thing really high and it land on the five, and the coverage team gets down there on top of you, it makes returns extremely possible. A good kick off return average is around 28 yards and they are going to give it to you at the 25 now. I think if you punch the numbers on it, starting the ball at the 25 is a pretty good option a lot of the time. From a kick off standpoint, I think you are going to have to cover like it is live regardless and then react to whatever your opponent does to you. It will be interesting to see how teams play that this season and what that rule change does to college football.”

