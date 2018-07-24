Conn says Wallace needs to settle at strong safety

SUNSET, S.C. – Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn talked to the media Tuesday at Dabo Swinney’s annual media golf outing at the Reserve on Lake Keowee.

Conn on K’von Wallace

“He needs to settle on in at strong safety position for us. I’m really proud of K’von. He came along last year when we threw him into the NC State game, and he really won the game for us with the interception at the end. He did extremely well of waiting patiently for his turn. He’s going to have to be a mainstay at safety.”

Conn on what he is looking for in his safeties

“They showed great leadership this spring. K’von and Tanner just to continue to improve. Last year, their first year really getting to start. I love that experiencing coming back from those two. We are also developing more depth with Nolan and Denzel, as well with Isaiah who is going to be playing some nickel as well as some safety.”

Conn discusses Tanner Muse

“Man to man coverage is something we have really worked on with him. His straight line speed, the kid runs a 4.3 40. He’s unbelievably fast. He loves to hit, so sometimes he gets his eyes off his keys. He comes off and tries to make big hits. We‘ve gotta work on that coverage aspect of it. He’s a big play kid. Last year was his first year to start, and I think that experience is really going to show this year. We will see a major improvement there in his coverage skills. He can cover as good as anybody.”

Conn on Nolan Turner

“Nolan is a lot more athletic than people think. He’s a guy that runs a 4.5 in a 40. He’s got great change of direction and great flexibility and great hits. He’s a smart player and who learned to play both positions. He can play in the boundary, and he can play in the field. We saw last against Louisville him being able to tackle that quarterback that they had. He is very capable. He is six foot two and 200 pounds safety that can run. I’m really excited about him.”

Conn on the depth issue at safety

“I don’t think there’s a depth issue. We don’t have as many as we do last year, but we’ve got plenty of capable guys to do it. We have five guys on scholarship, but then we’ve got Kyle Cote and Hall Morton, guys who walked on that can come in and finish out a game. They help us. They know the defense”

