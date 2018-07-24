One of nation's top receivers focused on two heading into Clemson visit

Folsom (Calif.) standout Joe Ngata holds around two dozen scholarship offers. But the four-star wide receiver is focused on two schools at this point in his recruiting process.

Ngata, the nation’s No. 10 receiver, told TCI recently that Clemson and Washington have most of his attention right now.

“I’ve done my research and I know what I would get out of the schools if I wanted to go,” he said. “I know the coaches. The coaches are really good guys. They’re quality programs. There’s many out there, but they’re great quality programs that fit me.”

Clemson played host to Ngata during its junior day in early March and will get him back on campus soon.

Ngata (6-3, 210) confirmed to us that he plans to visit Clemson for its annual All In Cookout this Friday.

Asked what he hopes to get out of the visit, Ngata replied, “Just reassurance about the school.”

“It’s like every other visit kind of — just see what it’s about and go more in-depth,” he said. “Just the daily routines of the players… That’s one thing I would want to get more out of it, and then the school in general, just more of the academic side or like I said before, the living part of it. Just go more in-depth on everything.”

Clemson offered Ngata back in January, and Jeff Scott has made him a priority target since then. Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach traveled to see Ngata at his school on two occasions during the spring evaluation period.

Ngata said he continues to communicate with Scott on a regular basis.

“We just talk about life,” Ngata said. “It’s pretty general conversation. We don’t talk much football. He just checks in on me and stuff.”

The two parties have built a solid relationship, according to Ngata, who respects what Scott has accomplished throughout his time at Clemson.

“It’s pretty good,” he said. “He’s good to talk to. … He’s a good coach. Obviously throughout history you can see that.”

As for Washington, Ngata is familiar with the program. His brother, Ariel, is a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Huskies.

Despite the family tie, Ngata says it won’t be a big factor in his college decision.

“Not really because me and my brother are two different people,” he said. “But I mean it would be good for my parents.”

Ngata does not intend to take all five of his allotted official visits, but said Clemson will likely get one of them.

“I’m not sure on when, but I’m definitely not taking all five just because there’s not five schools I’m super interested in,” he said. “So, the official visits should be like one or two, but I’m not taking them anytime soon. Probably end of season, bye week… We’ll see. I don’t really think into the future.”

While Ngata is mainly honed in on Clemson and Washington right now, he said a few other schools remain in the picture.

“I’m still interested in like USC, Notre Dame, Alabama,” he said. “Just not as focused on those schools as I am (Clemson and Washington).”

Ngata is in no hurry to render his commitment. But as he works toward it, he is keeping a close eye on a couple of things.

“Probably the biggest factor is where I can see myself succeeding in football, and then the second is a good education,” he said.

As a junior in 2017, Ngata tallied 81 receptions for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns. He is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 10 receiver and No. 64 overall prospect in the class of 2019.

