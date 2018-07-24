Swinney not happy to be asked about Wilkins' incident

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media prior to Fisher DeBerry’s Coaches for Charity event Tuesday at the TD Convention Center in Greenville, S.C.

Swinney was not happy when the first question he was asked was about Christian Wilkins and the dance incident that occurred at Swinney’s 10th Annual Ladies Clinic in Clemson this past weekend.

Swinney was later asked if he had spoken with Wilkins about the dance and the Clemson coach said, “I’m not commenting anymore about that.”

Watch Swinney’s comments here on TCITV:

