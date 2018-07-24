Swinney’s done talking, he is ready for football

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Talking season is officially over for Dabo Swinney.

Clemson’s head coach met with the media one last time prior to Tuesday’s Coaches for Charity event in Greenville, S.C. The Tigers will begin fall practice Aug. 3 in Clemson. The next time Swinney and his coaches talk to the media will be following the first practice.

Swinney will spend the rest of this week with his coaches during their annual “hideaway week” as they prepare for the 2018 football season and then host his “All In Cookout” this Friday.

“There is a lot going on this time of the year so my vision has to go here,” Swinney said as he demonstrated how he is watching everything around him. “My vision, when I can get back on the field, it can go here (tunnel vision) because I get to do what I love to do, which is being with the players to coach, teach, mentor and prepare. Game plan and get a result every single week. That is the best part.”

Swinney has spent the last week on his annual media tour, which started last Monday with his annual dinner with the media at his house. He then hosted the media at his annual golf outing last Tuesday at The Reserve on Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C. Last Thursday, Swinney was in Charlotte, N.C., for the ACC’s 2018 Football Kickoff and then of course there was Tuesday’s Coaches for Charity event.

“Everybody is excited,” Swinney said. “We finished our last summer workouts today with the guys. We are in our program meetings this week and we will finish those up and then we have an event this weekend with the staff. I’ll finish up this weekend with the staff and then I will have our OD prep time and we will start our administrative meetings (next) Wednesday and start practice on Friday so we are looking forward to it.”

One side note, Swinney was also asked about the likely hood Clemson could play LSU in the future.

“Man, I’m just trying to beat Furman,” Swinney said. “That is all I’m worried about.”

