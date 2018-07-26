'Clemson's just different': 4-star Allen talks commitment decision

Top-100 national prospect Sergio Allen became the second member of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class on Thursday.

The four-star linebacker from Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County committed to the Tigers while on campus with family for an unofficial visit.

Allen (6-2, 220) announced his decision via social media Thursday night and spoke with The Clemson Insider shortly afterward.

He picked Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

“I think many people have said this, but Clemson’s just different,” Allen said. “I felt like I was home from the very first time I was there. I thought it was just ’cause it was my first time, but every time I came back I felt the same feeling. It’s a family. I know the players, the coaches and even the fans, they are all the best and want the best for you.”

Allen had been to Clemson several times prior to today’s visit, including for the Dabo Swinney Camp last month as well as last summer. But today’s visit marked the first for his mother.

“I knew it in my heart, I just needed my mom to feel how I felt about Clemson and she did today,” Allen said. “She gave me the go-ahead, and I made the decision by telling Dabo while he and the Clemson staff were having a meeting. I told them I’m ALL IN and I’m a part of the Family, and they shouted with joy and all hugged me. Dabo was extremely happy.”

Allen said his mom was blown away by her experience at Clemson.

“She loved it,” he said. “Lost of words.”

Clemson extended an offer to Allen in March and made him a top target for the 2020 class.

His relationships with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Todd Bates played a key part in his decision.

“A big factor,” Allen said. “If I didn’t have a relationship with them it’d be like losing family members. They are my family. They always treated me like family, so they were a pretty big factor. Honestly everyone was.”

Allen has a ton of respect of head coach Dabo Swinney as well.

“One of the most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met,” he said. “I absolutely love him.”

Although he has just jumped on board, Allen isn’t wasting any time recruiting for Clemson. He already has his eye on helping the Tigers try to land several other top prospects in the 2020 and 2021 classes.

“D.J. (Uiagalelei), Sa’vell Smalls, Myles Hinton, Myles Murphy… That’s just a few,” Allen said. “And since I’m really close with this person I’m going after Terrance Ferguson in the 2021 class.”

Allen is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 94 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

As a sophomore last season, he helped lead Peach County to the Class 3A state title game while logging 104 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Allen is the second commitment in Clemson’s 2020 class, joining Hartsville (S.C.) five-star defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, who committed in early June.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!