Top LB target visiting Clemson today

Returning to Clemson today for an unofficial visit is Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen.

Allen, a top-100 prospect in the 2020 class, is set to arrive to Clemson this morning around 10:30 a.m. and spend the day on campus.

“Highly looking forward to it,” Allen told TCI.

Allen (6-2, 220) has visited Clemson on several occasions, including for the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

But this time around, he is bringing his mother with him for her first look at the school and program. Allen’s brother, sister, nephew and girlfriend will all accompany him as well.

“I’m taking my mom this time, so this visit is mostly for her and for her to see how it is and what they have to offer,” Allen said. “She knows it’s a good school and that they’re very good at football, but what she wants to learn is the academic part of it all.”

Allen is a top-of-the-board target for the Tigers in the 2020 class. Clemson extended a scholarship offer in March, and he has kept in frequent touch with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Todd Bates.

“They want me to be ALL IN,” Allen said of the coaches’ message to him.

Allen has stacked up over a dozen total offers, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

According to Allen, he has no firm timeframe for his commitment decision.

“It could be this year,” he said. “Might be next year.”

Where does the Tigers stand in his recruitment heading into today’s visit?

“They stand high,” Allen said.

Allen said he is also planning to visit either Alabama or Auburn on Saturday.

As a sophomore last season, Allen helped lead Peach County to the Class 3A state title game while logging 104 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, a fumble recovery and an interception.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 94 overall prospect in the 2020 class.