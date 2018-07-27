Clemson set to host top targets for All In Cookout

Clemson’s signature summer recruiting event is here: on Friday night, the Tigers will host their annual All In Cookout.

The majority of Clemson’s class of 2019 commitments are expected to attend the cookout, as well as a select group of the Tigers’ top 2019 targets. Over the years, the cookout has helped Clemson gain commitments from a number of players, either during the event or in the weeks or months after.

The cookout, which will be held at the football complex, typically features a variety of food and fun activities such as a food-eating contest and wiffle ball home run derby. It is intended to be a chance for the recruits and their families to bond with the coaching staff and current players in a relaxed, family environment.

A pair of five-star prospects headline the anticipated guest list: as we reported Thursday night, both Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer cornerback Andrew Booth and Oxford (Ala.) offensive lineman Clay Webb are planning to attend.

Webb, the nation’s top-ranked center, was on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp last month as well as last summer. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Clemson are all battling for Webb, whose recruitment may not be decided until December.

Booth, meanwhile, is expected to commit before the end of the summer. The country’s No. 3 corner is down to Clemson and Auburn, and both schools got him back on campus last month. It remains to be seen whether he visits Auburn this weekend as well. Booth told TCI he will be accompanied to Clemson by several family members.

TCI has also confirmed that Booth’s teammate, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer four-star safety Jalyn Phillips, will return to campus for the cookout. Clemson is the odds-on favorite to land Phillips over Tennessee, Oklahoma and Alabama when he announces his decision Aug. 20. He picked up a long-awaited offer from Clemson during the Swinney Camp last month.

The Tigers could also be on the verge of netting a commitment from Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker Lavonta Bentley. He is expected back for the cookout, which will mark his second visit to Clemson in as many months and fourth this year. Clemson has emerged as the distant frontrunner for Bentley, ahead of Alabama, since offering him in January.

The target coming from furthest away for the cookout is Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Joe Ngata. Clemson also attracted Ngata to campus for its junior day in March after offering him in January. Ngata told TCI recently that he is mainly focused on two schools — Clemson and Washington — though he hasn’t ruled out USC, Notre Dame and Alabama.

Contrarily, a visitor in close proximity will be Hanahan (S.C.)’s Cooper Dawson. Clemson offered Dawson, who grew up a Tiger fan, in June following his visit for the Swinney Camp. The Tigers are recruiting him as an offensive tackle, while some of his other suitors are pursuing him as a defensive end. He wants to take official visits in the fall before making his decision.

A couple of Clemson’s defensive tackle targets are slated to attend the cookout in Riverside (Mo.) Park Hill South three-star Etinosa Reuben and Mansfield (Texas) Legacy three-star Enoch Jackson.

This will mark the first Clemson visit for both Reuben and Jackson, both of whom received an offer from the Tigers in May. Jackson named Arkansas, Clemson and Texas Tech his top three schools earlier this month and is set to announce his decision on Aug. 5.

As mentioned, most of Clemson’s commitments are expected in for the cookout as well. Among them will be Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson; Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star quarterback Taisun Phommachanh; Riverdale (Ga.) four-star tight end Jaelyn Lay; Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Bryton Constantin; Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones; Williamsport (Md.) four-star defensive tackle Tayquon Johnson; Pensacola (Fla.) offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn; River Rouge (Mich.) defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro; Phenix City (Ala.) Central safety Ray Thornton; Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety Lannden Zanders; and Calhoun (Ga.) tight end Davis Allen.

Linebacker commit Keith Maguire and punter commit Aidan Swanson are unable to make it due to a conflict with their high school teams’ schedules.

As always, the visitor list is subject to change. We will keep you posted on any potential additions or scratches.

Stay tuned to TCI for complete coverage of the cookout.

