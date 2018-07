Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was back on the football field Thursday as the Houston Texans began training camp for the 2018 football season.

Watson is coming off an ACL tear last October in practice in which he tore the ACL in his right knee. Watson also tore his left ACL while playing at Clemson in 2014.

The two-time Davey O’Brien Award winner did not wear a brace in Thursday’s practice.

Here is what they are saying about Watson on Twitter.

After not participating in team drills this offseason, #Texans QB Deshaun Watson is taking first-team reps during team drills now. Another step. Also… he’s pretty good, it seems. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2018

Prior to #Texans training camp, we discussed on @gmfb the health of QB Deshaun Watson and what to expect. pic.twitter.com/kRmIioiI6g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2018

Former Ravens HC Brian Billick: I'm more intrigued and excited to see year 1 to year 2 progress from Deshaun Watson than any QB the last 15 years. (This dude has captivated the minds of offensive coaches. The possibilities! Dabo's MJ comments getting stronger by the day.) — Reggie Williams (@regwilliams_set) July 26, 2018

Deshaun Watson is throwing without the brace as well pic.twitter.com/KKqjAcwsor — Tyler Jackson (@TjackRH) July 26, 2018

Column: It’s Deshaun Watson’s camp and the young franchise QB is ready to reverse #Texans’ fortunes https://t.co/0GVcJhN2vD via @HoustonChron #NFL — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) July 27, 2018

Training Camp: Deshaun Watson is Healthy and the Clear Cut Answer for the Houston Texans https://t.co/so4qLLDOpE pic.twitter.com/qtMNhgBp2X — State of the Texans (@SOTTexans) July 26, 2018

Deshaun Watson just threw a beautiful 50 yd bomb to Will Fuller. Right on the money. #TexansCamp @abc13houston — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) July 26, 2018

Sharp throws and usual quick drops from Deshaun Watson, a continuation of what he displayed in the spring @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/M91EmQKUJM — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 26, 2018